Court frames charges against killers of Atiq, Ashraf

The additional sessions judge framed charges against three killers of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf here on Monday. Three accused, who are presently lodged in Chitrakoot jail, appeared through video conferencing before the court. (Pic for representation only)

After framing of charges, additional sessions judge Dinesh Gautam fixed May 2 for recording of evidence.

District government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri appeared for the prosecution side i.e. the state government.

The special investigation team (SIT) had on July 13, 2023 submitted chargesheet against three assailants who were accused of having gunned down gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf on April 15, 2023.

The three accused against whom chargesheet was submitted were Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, Mohit Singh alias Shani, 23, and Arun Maurya, 18. They are at present lodged in Chitrakoot district jail.

The SIT, which was constituted to investigate this murder case, submitted chargesheet before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj, after completing its investigation under section 302 (murder) and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

At one stage, the SIT team had taken the trio into police remand to question them over the murders of Atiq and Ashraf in order to collect all possible evidence.

The three accused had allegedly shot dead the brothers on April 15 night around 10pm when they were being taken for a medical examination at Colvin hospital of Prayagraj as a mandatory legal requirement.

The three assailants posed as journalists and shot Atiq and Ashraf at point-blank range in full view of camera crews. The shooters had immediately surrendered after the killing and were arrested by the police personnel present there.