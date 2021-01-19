Covid curve stays flattened for eighth week in Haryana

For the eighth week in a row, the coronavirus infection curve in Haryana continued with its flattening trajectory even as the first phase of the vaccination drive covering healthcare workers went underway.

As per the health department’s statistics, Haryana reported 1,354 cases last week (January 11 to 17). This was in comparison to 1,887 cases reported the week before.

As on Monday, only five districts in Haryana have a critical positivity rate of over 6%. Ambala is the latest to make an exit from the critical category while Jhajjar with a positivity rate of 2.1% is on the brink of entering the desirable positivity rate category of less that 2%.

The sample positivity rate of Haryana also declined further to 5.4 %. The case fatality rate was 1.1% and recovery rate was at 98.1%, according to the health department statistics.

Faridabad’s positivity rate further came down to 9.6% last week while Gurugram’s dropped to 8%. Rewari’s positivity rate dropped to 7.6% and so was the case of Panchkula where the positivity rate was at 6.8% against 7% of last week. Panipat’s positivity rate came down to 6.1%.

Fifteen districts — Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Palwal, Jind, Kaithal and Jhajjar — have a positivity rate of less than 6% but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

Charkhi Dadri (1.3%) and Nuh (1%) continued to maintain their desirable positivity rate of less than 2% for the last eight weeks.

11,457 HEALTHCARE WORKERS GET SHOTS ON DAY 2

Additional chief secretary (health) Rajeev Arora said that 11,457 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the second day of the vaccination drive on Monday. As per the vaccination coverage data, 10,849 healthcare workers were administered Covishield while 608 were administered Covaxin.

As per the vaccination coverage data, 52 adverse events following vaccination were reported on Monday from across state.

Officials said that 51 adverse events following vaccination were reported due to the administration of Covishield vaccine. A maximum 21 adverse events following vaccination were reported from Gurugram followed by 14 from Hisar, seven from Faridabad, four from Kurukshetra, two each from Karnal and Sirsa, and one each from Fatehabad and Yamunanagar.