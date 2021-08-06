Covid patient succumbs to injuries from fall in Odisha hospital

Two days after a 73-year-old Covid patient died in the toilet of government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, another Covid patient undergoing treatment at the same hospital succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after falling off the fourth floor.

The 25-year-old man from Mayurbhanj was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19. Officials said the same day, he fell from a window of the 4th floor and sustained serious injuries on his head. Though he was immediately rushed to the casualty wing, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Emergency officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Dr Bhubanananda Maharana said the man had a record of mental health issues and had seizures before he was diagnosed with Covid.

“His brother, who brought him from Mayurbhanj, said he suffered from seizures in the past. Soon after he was admitted to the Covid ward, he became violent and started hitting his brother and other nurses. He was pacified, but again became violent. Around 4pm on Wednesday, he jumped out of a window in his ward. He was admitted to casualty wing where he succumbed to his injuries today,” said Dr Maharana.

On Tuesday, a 73-year-old Covid patient had collapsed in the toilet of the hospital, triggering allegations of negligence. Dhruba Charan Behera of Cuttack was admitted to the Covid ward on Monday and was on oxygen support. On Tuesday evening, his son tried to contact him over phone but could not do so. Then he called up the attendant of another patient in the same ward who told him that his father was not on his bed.

Following this, Behera’s son and daughter rushed to the hospital and started a search only to find their father lying in the toilet of the ward. Behera’s son lodged an FIR with local police alleging that even though his father was on oxygen support, no one from the medical staff attended to him.

However, Dr B Maharana said Behera most likely suffered a cardiac arrest while he was in the toilet. A senior doctor who was in charge of one of the Covid wards has been asked to inquire into the incident, he said.

Police officials in Mangalabag police station said they are still investigating the case.

Odisha health minister Naba Das has sought a report following the allegations.

The SCB Medical College and hospital is bearing the burden of Covid cases after the state government closed most of its dedicated Covid hospitals. The Cuttack district administration has closed 10 Covid hospitals. With the number of daily positive cases continuing to remain around 200 in Cuttack, the number of critical patients at SCB is yet to come down. There are around 250 patients undergoing treatment at SCB Covid hospital and all the 107 ICU beds are occupied by critical patients.