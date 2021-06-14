Covid samples from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg under investigation for Delta-plus mutation

PUNE The Council Of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), is studying Covid samples from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, to investigate if there are any traces of the Delta-plus variant.

The results will be out by Tuesday, a senior health official said.

The new mutation is an addition to the already existing Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which was first discovered in India.

However, officials also said that whether the new variant is different from the existing one in terms of symptoms is yet to be investigated.

On Monday, during an online meeting, state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate, said, “We have got reports of possible Delta-plus variants in samples from Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. However, it is yet to be investigated and studied further.”

Earlier reports had confirmed six cases that tested positive for the Delta=plus variant. Awate also said Delta-plus (B.1.617.2.1) is an addition to the Delta variant (B.1.617.2).

While it is still under investigation as to whether the mutation is more infectious or different from the existing variant, the official also said that CSIR and BJ Medical College are working on the cases.

Over the phone to Hindustan Times, Dr Awate further added that an MoU has been signed between the state and CSIR to investigate the same.

He said, “It is part of the same variant and it is an addition to the Delta variant. The final report will come on Tuesday. The samples have been sent to the CSIR lab. As of now we have sent samples from three districts, of which two are Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. It is too premature to talk about it as it is under investigation.”

As of now Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are reporting a higher positivity rate and an increasing weekly growth rate of 13.06 and 9.03%, respectively, from June 7-13. These districts also account for the top two districts with the highest percentage of active Covid-19 cases.