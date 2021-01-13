Covid-19 recoveries in Maharashtra exceed cases for 2 days in row

As the state government prepares for the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, Maharashtra reported 2,936 new cases and 50 deaths, taking the tally to 1,974,488 and toll to 50,151 on Tuesday.

With 3,282 recoveries on Tuesday, the number of daily recoveries outweighed the number of new cases in the state for the second day in a row. Maharashtra’s cumulative recoveries stood at 1,871,270 on Tuesday.

On Monday, 4,286 people had recovered from the infection, even as the state recorded 2,438 new cases.

Between January 5 and 10, the state’s daily caseload was more than the number of patients recovering from the infection each day.

While the state reported 4,382 cases on January 6, it reported only 2,570 recoveries the same day. Similarly on January 5, it recorded 3,160 cases and 2,828 recoveries.

In October and November, however, Maharashtra was recording more recoveries than daily cases. For instance, on October 12, the state had recorded 7,089 cases and 15,656 recoveries, while on November 12, the caseload was 4,496 cases, while 7,809 patients had recovered.

Health experts said that the numbers need to be observed for over 10 days before raising an alarm even if cases continue to rise more than recoveries.

“If the number of cases is on the higher side for more than 10 consecutive days, then we will have to raise an alarm. The increasing cases [between January 5 and 10] could also be because of New Year celebrations,” said public health consultant Dr Sanjay Pattiwar.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 51,892. Pune tops the list with the highest number of active cases at 14,978, followed by Thane (9,819) and Mumbai (7,395).

The state’s case fatality rate continues to hover around 2.54% and is the second highest in the country after Punjab (3.22%), Maharashtra’s medical education and drugs department report of January 12 revealed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported new 473 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths. The city is on the verge of reaching a grim landmark of 300,000 Covid-19 cases, as the tally stood at 299,799 on Tuesday. Of these, there are 7,395 active cases in the city.

The city’s toll stands at 11,200 as on Tuesday.

The neighbouring areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune recorded 103, 70 and 238 new cases, respectively. However, the regions of Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Dhule, Kolhapur, Sangli and Nanded reported less than 10 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state is gearing up for the nation-wide vaccination roll-out from January 16 and has received 9.63 lakh doses from Pune-based Serum Institute of India. The government has established 511 centres in 36 districts across the state for the roll-out.