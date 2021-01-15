Cow shelter inaugurated in Panchkula’s Sukhdarshanpur village

Proposed in 2018, the cow shelter in Sukhdarshanpur village was finally inaugurated on Thursday by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders here. However, with the dog pound yet to be ready, the promise of making the city free from the menace of stray animals remains incomplete.

Even repeated instructions by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta failed to expedite the process and the contractors continued to miss deadlines.

The inauguration was done by Union minister Ratanlal Kataria while Gian Chand Gupta, newly elected mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, chairman of Madhav Gaushala Trust Kailash Mittal and others were present.

Kataria promised a donation of ₹31 lakh for the maintenance of the cow shelter. “Gupta had promised in the party manifesto that the city residents will get respite from the problem of stray cattle and stray dogs. Finally, he has fulfilled his promise by inaugurating this cow shelter.”

This shelter will be taken care of by Madhav Gaushala Trust.

City mayor said, “It is our misfortune that cows have to stray on roads. Finally, the cow shelter has been readied. As in Punjab the government gives financial aid for the maintenance of cow shelters, similar request has been made to the assembly speaker.”

He said that one would need ₹2-3 crore for the maintenance of the shelter. It was also announced that a gas plant and solar system will be installed at this plant.