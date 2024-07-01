Cow vigilante booked for inflammatory post on social media after attack on minister’s aide

Gurugram A cow vigilante from Faridabad was booked for allegedly making inflammatory posts on social media and inciting communal violence. (Representational Image)

A cow vigilante from Faridabad was booked for allegedly making inflammatory posts on social media and inciting communal violence, following an attack on a minister’s aide, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Ravi Bhagat, an aide of Haryana minister Mool Chand Sharma, was stabbed by more than six suspects at Janta Colony late Friday, while he was resting outside his home. He served as a priest of a temple in the locality.

Police said that following the attack, the accused, Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, posted on social media claiming the attack was done by members of a specific community and called on the people to gather at Bhagat’s temple to display solidarity.

Investigators said that suspects managed to flee the spot and Bhagat was rushed to a private hospital in Faridabad, where his condition is critical.

They said that within hours of Raj Kumar making the post, several people attacked the house of one of the alleged suspects in the attack on Bhagat. In the post, Kumar wrote that he had left for Panchkula in the morning and would return by night due to which he would not be able to join them.

An FIR was registered against Kumar under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of the Faridabad Police, said that three separate FIRs were registered at Saran police station on Saturday in connection with the attack on Bhagat, Kumar’s inflammatory post and the attack on the house of a suspect.

“Three people involved in the attack on the house were arrested while those involved in injuring Bhagat are still on the run. Three separate teams are carrying out raids to nab them,” he said.

Last year too, Kumar was booked for an inflammatory social media post following communal violence in Nuh.