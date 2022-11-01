CPI leader pens letter to CM Yogi, asks to train firefighters like NDRF personnel

LUCKNOW: Firefighters in Uttar Pradesh should be trained on the lines of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans to prevent tragedies, said Communist Party of India’s (CPI) national executive member Girish (who goes by his first name) in a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Citing the recent fire incident that took place in the house of a retired inspector-general (IG) of police in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar colony, the CPI leader said, “The life of the multi-talented retired police officer could have been saved had the fire service people acted swiftly and in a more professional manner.” To recall, the fire incident, which took place last month, killed IG Dinesh Chandra Pandey (70) while leaving his wife and son in a critical state.

The CPI leader also requested a magisterial inquiry into each case that recorded either loss of life or property due to a fire breakout. “A copy of the findings should be made available to the family concerned. Separately, all entry gates to colonies and streets should be freed from obstructions for fire brigades to reach the spot smoothly,” added Girish.