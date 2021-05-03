IND USA
CPI MLA survives bid on life

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 09:34 PM IST

PATNA

The Samastipur police on Monday registered a case of attempt to murder against three persons in connection with the attack on the vehicle of CPI leader Ajay Kumar, the MLA from Bibhutipur, at Yogi Chowk under Ujiyarpur police station late Sunday night.

Kumar said the incident took place when he was returning home after attending a wedding function. When he reached near Yogi Chowk, motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted his vehicle, whipped out their firearms and tried to fire at him. However, the MLA’s bodyguards thwarted them and fired a few shots. The miscreants fled the spot, leaving behind their motorcycle.

