Crime branch caught two suspected cattle smugglers after encounter in Nuh

Gurugram: The crime branch team apprehended two suspected cattle smugglers following an encounter in Gurugram’s Nuh early Wednesday morning, police said. Jahid had surrendered but Abid opened fire on the crime branch team. He was caught after getting shot in the right leg, police said (Representative photo)

The suspects — Mohammad Abid from Bichor village in Haryana and Mohammad Jahid from Punhana — both in their early 20s, were allegedly involved in smuggling cattle in the area.

The encounter took place on Indana-Bichor road between 2 am. and 2:30 am.

“Jahid had surrendered but Abid opened fire on the crime branch team. He was caught after getting shot in the right leg,” senior police officers said.

Abid has 12 criminal cases of cattle smuggling, attempted murder, theft, loot, possessing illegal firearms, and extortion registered against him at various police stations across Nuh, while Jahid had one case of assault registered against him.

The Punhana crime branch team had received information about Abid’s movement, public relations officer of Nuh Krishan Kumar said. “He was continuously on the run and was wanted in several cases. Crime branch team started a checking drive when they finally spotted two suspects on a motorcycle approaching them. The suspects tried to take a U-turn to flee when police asked them to stop. They were asked to surrender but Abid opened fire,” he said.

“Abid was taken to the Nalhar medical college and hospital for treatment and will be arrested after doctors declare him medically fit,” Kumar added.

The police have seized a country-made pistol, empty cartridges, and a motorcycle used by the duo from the encounter spot.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them for attempted murder, obstructing a public servant from discharge of his duty, possessing illegal firearms, and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Bichor police station on Wednesday.