Gurugram: Notorious gangster, two others nabbed after encounter in Wazirpur

Three suspects, including a notorious gangster, were apprehended after an encounter with the Gurugram Police crime branch team near Wazirabad village in Sector 95 late Monday night, the police said on Tuesday. Representational image.

Investigators said two of the suspects had surrendered after being chased by the crime branch team, following which they were arrested.

However, the third suspect, later identified as Shravan (goes by a single name), had opened fire on the cops and was shot in the leg in the retaliatory fire.

Shravan had 25 criminal cases of murder, extortion, loot and kidnapping registered against him at various police stations in Gurugram and neighbouring areas, the police said.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said that the crime branch had fired warning shots and repeatedly asked him to surrender but he didn’t budge.

“The suspect fired three rounds targeting the raiding team, following which cops too fired two rounds, which led to the injury in his leg,” he said.

Kumar said Shravan was on the run and the police had launched a manhunt for him for the past few months.

“Sector 17 crime branch team had received information about his suspected movements, following which they chased him and were successful in intercepting him near Wazirpur between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday,” he said.

“However, he was found to be accompanied by two more associates at the time, but they didn’t put up any resistance when challenged by police and were caught immediately,” he said.

Investigators said Shravan hailed from Takia ki Dhani in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district.

After he was nabbed, Shravan was taken to the Sector 10A civil hospital, where he is undergoing treatment; he will be arrested after being declared medically fit by doctors.

Meanwhile, the crime branch is interrogating his two associates to ascertain the location of their other gang members. Police said vehicles, empty and live cartridges, and country made firearms used by the trio were seized from the spot.