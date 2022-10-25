Crocodile enters house of Hastinapur farmer

A crocodile entered the dera of Baba Buta Singh near Fatehpur Prem village of Hastinapur area on Monday night.

A team of forest department officials rushed to the spot on Monday midnight and rescued it from the house. Later, it was released in the Ganga.

Rajesh Kumar, divisional forest officer, said that Fatehpur Prem village is situated near the bank of Ganga in Hastinapur. A crocodile came out of the river on Monday night and entered the dera of Baba Buta Singh which is situated near the village.

“A rescue team was sent to the village at midnight on Monday which captured and released the crocodile,” said Kumar.

Baba Buta Singh and his family live in the dera and they went to bed at around 10 in the night after celebrating Deepawali. They woke up hearing unusual noises and were shocked to see a crocodile stuck in the doorway of the house.

The worried family members informed Hastinapur police about the incident and a team of forest department was sent to the spot to rescue the animal.