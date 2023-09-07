Assam: CRPF jawan stabbed to death by alleged drug peddlers; 2 arrested

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was allegedly stabbed to death while another sustained injuries after two bike-borne suspected drug peddlers in Assam’s Tinsukia district attacked them on Wednesday evening, police said, adding the accused were arrested on Thursday morning. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in the Bordumsa area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The deceased CRPF personnel, identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was posted at 106 Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

Police said that Pandey, along with another CRPF jawan, was chasing two drug peddlers in civil dresses when they were suddenly attacked with a knife.

Tinsukia district superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said both jawans and the suspected drug peddlers were from Arunachal but the incident took place in Assam.

“We found CCTV footage and identified both the accused. An operation along with the Arunachal police was launched in which both the accused were arrested on Thursday,” Gaurav said.

The arrested accused, both suspected drug peddlers, have been identified as Chou Newata Mein (26) and Chou Aravi Khen (25), both residents of Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai area, said the SP.

The accused were allegedly transporting suspected drugs and based on information, the CRPF jawans chased them on Wednesday evening, SP Gaurav said.

The SP said the drug peddlers fled the spot and the injured jawans were taken to a local hospital. “Pandey was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors,” he added.

Police said the body of the deceased jawan has been sent to a local hospital for postmortem. After the postmortem, the body will sent to his house in Uttar Pradesh.