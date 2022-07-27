Crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj: 11 including 10 juveniles held for

Police teams on Tuesday arrested 11 persons, including 10 minors, in connection with a series of crude bomb attacks in different areas of the city in the last few weeks. The arrested youths are students of reputed schools and are members of two gangs who were hurling crude bombs at each other. Special teams were constituted for tracing and arresting the youth. Ten of them have been sent to the juvenile home while one has been sent to jail, police officials said.

SSP Shailesh Pandey said crude bombs exploded on May 22 at the gate of Bishop Johnson School, bombs were hurled on some persons near Bade Hanuman Temple on July 4. On July 15 and July 16, crude bombs were hurled at Maharishi Patanjali and Rishikulam schools and a crude bomb was hurled at the main gate of Boys High School on July 22.

In the latest incident, a crude bomb was hurled near the main gate of Bishop Johnson School on July 25 by three youths on a Scooty. The police immediately took action and nabbed the three Scooty-borne youths. They were identified as Sudhanshu Mishra and two other minors. The SSP further said that Sudhanshu was involved in crude bomb attacks at Civil Lines and Teliarganj.

On their information, the police arrested eight other accomplices who were involved in different incidents of crude bomb explosions in the city. NSA will be slapped on those found involved in crude bomb explosions and creating terror. Two live crude bombs, 2 Scootys and 10 mobile phones were recovered from them, SSP added.

Police officials said that questioning of the arrested youth revealed that the incidents of crude bomb attacks were fallout of rivalries between students of Boys High School and Bishop Johnson School who have formed groups named ‘Immortals’ and ‘Tandav’ on social media platforms. First, a group of students of BHS and Bishop Johnson formed a group named ‘Jaguar’ whose members used to extort money from other students and beat them up.

To counter the group, some students formed the ‘Immortal’ group which has 40 members. They used Instagram to send messages to assemble. They used to upload live videos of crude bomb attacks and clashes on Instagram and other social media sites for displaying supremacy. The group members also organised events and some of them used to sell IDs of PUBG game online for money. The group ‘Tandav’ was also active since a year which has 100 members who were also involved in clashes and incidents of crude bomb explosions.