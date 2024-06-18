Curfew in disturbed Manipur district to be relaxed tomorrow

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr PC which had been imposed in Manipur’s Jiribam district since June 6 over potential disturbances to peace and public tranquillity in view of the alleged killing of a 59-year-old man, will be relaxed within the Jiribam Municipal area from 9am to 1.30pm on June 19. People at a relief camp in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Saturday. (PTI)

Based on a letter by Jiribam superintendent of police (SP) on June 17, additional district magistrate Th Manoranjan Singh issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

Stating that there is a necessity to relax the restriction of movement to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines, food items etc., the order said, “the restriction of movement of persons outside their respective residences imposed in Jiribam Municipal Areas is hereby relaxed from 9am to 1.30pm on June 19, 2024 within the jurisdictions of Jiribam Municipal Council.”

The relaxation shall, however, not apply to any gathering/large scale movement of persons/sit in protest/rally etc., which is unlawful in nature, it added.

Violence erupted in Jiribam district following the killing of a 59-year-old farmer from Sorok Atingbi Khunou village, which borders Assam’s Cachar district, on June 6.

Jiribam, which is home to different communities, had remained unaffected by the ethnic strife that has been raging in Manipur since May last year.

Manipur had witnessed ethnic crisis between Meiteis and Kukis since May last year, which has so far claimed more than 200 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people. Most of the displaced people are still staying in the relief camps.