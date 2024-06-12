Cyber criminals put city resident under ‘digital arrest’, cheat him of 2 lakh

Gurugram: A Gurugram resident was allegedly put under “digital arrest” and duped of ₹2 lakh by fraudsters claiming to be from law enforcement agencies on May 25, police said adding that the suspects allegedly posed as officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and as the deputy commissioner of police handling cybercrime in Mumbai and forced the victim to stay on a video call via Skype for nearly 3 hours. A Gurugram resident was allegedly put under “digital arrest” and duped of ₹ 2 lakh by fraudsters claiming to be from law enforcement agencies on May 25. (GETTY IMAGES)

According to the complaint filed by Ranjeev Kumar, a resident of Surya Vihar, Sector 9, the incident took place on the morning of May 25. He received an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call warning that all his phone numbers linked to his Aadhar card would be blocked. The IVR instructed him to press 9 to speak to customer care and 1 to report a theft. When he pressed 1, he was connected to a customer support representative who informed him that his Aadhar card was linked to another phone number involved in fraudulent activities.

Kumar said in his complaint that the call was then forwarded to what appeared to be the Mumbai Police, with IVR messages in English and Marathi. “The call was transferred to an individual posing as a police officer who later contacted me via WhatsApp. This officer accused me of being involved in a money laundering operation involving transactions of nearly ₹6 crore, claiming that a Canara Bank debit card with my name had been found at the house of a suspect,” he said.

Kumar alleged that for the next three hours, he was questioned over a video call, during which the fraudsters ensured that he was alone and the door to his room was locked. “They extracted his bank details under the pretext of investigating the alleged fraudulent activities. The cyber criminals even used a walkie-talkie to simulate communication with other officers, further convincing me that I was a suspect under investigation,” he said.

The victim was asked to transfer ₹2 lakh to the account of a company dealing in tiles and marble. The company’s branch was in Bihar’s Jagdishpur. The victim said he was frightened and transferred the money; police officials aware of the matter said.

Following Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime West police station. A senior police officer said that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits.