Cyber police station inaugurated in Yamunanagar

: Yamunanagar superintendent of police Mohit Handa on Wednesday inaugurated a newly built cyber police station in Jagadhari town.

“Cases related to cyber fraud are registered at police stations, but mostly remain untraced due to absence of cyber experts. Such fraud complaints can be reported on number 1930 or at the cyber police station,” Handa said.

Jagadhari city SHO Naseeb Singh has been given additional charge of the police station along with two other cops till cyber staff completes training, a police spokesperson said.