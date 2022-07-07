Cyber police station inaugurated in Yamunanagar
: Yamunanagar superintendent of police Mohit Handa on Wednesday inaugurated a newly built cyber police station in Jagadhari town.
“Cases related to cyber fraud are registered at police stations, but mostly remain untraced due to absence of cyber experts. Such fraud complaints can be reported on number 1930 or at the cyber police station,” Handa said.
Jagadhari city SHO Naseeb Singh has been given additional charge of the police station along with two other cops till cyber staff completes training, a police spokesperson said.
Faridkot DSP arrested for accepting 10-lakh bribe from drugs supplier
The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting ₹10 lakh in bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran. The development came after the Tarn Taran district police arrested drug supplier Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh with 250 grams of opium and ₹1 lakh in cash on Sunday.
HC refuses to quash case against two teachers for cow slaughter, beef sale
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Monday refused to quash a criminal case against a government teacher and a madarsa teacher allegedly from whose possession cow meat (beef) and 16 live cattle were recovered. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal dismissed the petition filed by Parvez Ahmed and three others challenging the criminal case pending before CJM, Mau.
Yogi: Covid under control but need to remain alert
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control, yet the people and health machinery should remain alert and careful. The changing circumstances pertaining to Covid should be closely monitored, he said. The CM said last month's positivity rate was 0.46%. At present, the active Covid cases tally in the state was 2,401. The Covid vaccination campaign was entering the final phase in the state.
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50
The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by Rs 50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay Rs 1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 1040.50. Likewise, the rate of 5 kg cylinder has increased from Rs 382.50 to Rs 400.50, while the rate of 10 kg composite cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 741.50 will now be procured at Rs 777.
Postman shot at by uncle over petty dispute
A man shot at his 28-year-old nephew over a petty dispute in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Wednesday morning. The injured man who is a postman, was admitted to the hospital. According to reports, Nityanand is a postman. Pipri police reached the spot and admitted the postman to the district hospital. His gun licence will also be cancelled, police added.
