Cyberabad police to get exclusive desk to resolve issues of transgenders

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:05 PM IST

In a first of its kind initiative, the Cyberabad Police in Hyderabad will soon have an exclusive “transgender desk” to attend to the grievances of transgenders in the city, by taking them up with the government for resolving them.

The move was announced by Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjannar during an interaction with about 150 representatives of the transgender community in the city in collaboration with noted social activist and Padma Shri awardee Sunitha Krishnan on Friday.

The programme was organised to provide an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected to every day of their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha Krishnan said the transgender community was not a homogenous group and consisted of varied sections. She regretted that marginalization by society has forced the community to beg or indulge in sex work.

She also explained about the need for a comprehensive scheme or a policy by the government to support transgenders to enable them to be part of the mainstream in society.

Simran, one of the representatives of the transgender community, said lack of education and accessibility to employment was forcing transgenders to beg on the streets and they were subjected to harassment on the streets.

Other transgender representatives – Imtiyaz, Chandramukhi, Vyjyanti Mogli and Asifa highlighted various other problems faced by the community such as inability to find houses to rent, intimate partner violence and intra-community violence.

Responding to various suggestions at the meeting, the Cyberabad police commissioner announced that an exclusive “Transgender Desk” would be created at the Cyberabad Commissionerate which will address the grievances of transgenders. He promised to take their issues to the government from time to time to find a solution.

Sajjannar, however, warned the transgender community against involvement in any illegal activities or trouble the public by way of harassment. He also requested them to act within the framework of the law and reiterated that no form of violence would be tolerated.

“If any transgender is involved in illegal activities, the police will take stringent action as per law,” he said and requested the public to Dial 100 or report on WhatsApp number 9490617444, if there is any issue regarding transgenders.

Apart from the commissioner, several senior police officials including deputy commissioner of police Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy, Cyberabad traffic deputy commissioner of police S M Vijay Kumar and deputy commissioner of police (women and child safety) C Anasuya took part in the interaction with the transgenders.

