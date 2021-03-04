Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail

Dalit activist Shiv Kumar was released from prison after a local court in Sonepat granted him bail in the third case.

A day earlier, he got bail in two cases. Three FIRs had been registered - one on December 28 and two on January 12 against various activists including Nodeep Kaur and Shiv Kumar for extortion, among other charges.

Sessions judge YS Rathor released Kumar on bail on furnishing bond in sum of ₹1 lakh with one surety.

Kumar was booked under Sections 148, 149, 186, 332, 353, 384, 379-B and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and was arrested on January 23.

He was arrested on a complaint filed by inspector Ravi Kumar, SHO of Kundli police station, on January 12, for allegedly attacking cops while protesting outside factory number 349 in industrial area of HSIIDC Kundli. Kumar was arrested in this connection.

“The court said that Kumar shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court or any police officer. He shall not leave India without prior permission of court,” the order of the copy said.

Shiv Kumar contended before the court through his counsel Jatinder Kumar that he was not even present at the protest site on January 12.

“Co-accused Nodeep Kaur, whose case is identical to that of the applicant, has been released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. In these circumstances, the applicant is entitled to be released on bail on grounds of parity,” the lawyer added.

On February 19, the HC had ordered to conduct medical examination of Kumar after hearing a petition filed by his father Rajbir Singh alleging police torture and brutality with Kumar by Sonepat police.

In a plea filed in HC, Rajbir had alleged that Kumar, president of Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was picked up by police on January 16, illegally detained for seven days before producing him before the magistrate and sought CBI probe and his medical examination.

Medical report submitted by a team of doctors of GMCH, Chandigarh, to the HC had mentioned that Kumar has sustained eight injuries, including multiple fractures, that are more than two weeks old. The nail beds of some of his toes were also found to be broken. The team of doctors had found four injuries simple in nature, two of them are grievous and had not commented on two injuries as regard to their nature because of the possibility of fracture.

Doctors had done a psychiatric evaluation of Kumar and said that he appeared “sad and distressed with occasional crying spells.”

“He expressed preoccupation with his current situation, reported predominant anxiety symptoms, flashbacks of brutality meted out to him, nightmares, feeling of loneliness, uncertainty about future,” it said, adding that overall, he appears to be in “post-traumatic stress disorder like symptoms.”