Dateline Barsana: Dist admn reviews preparations for Lathamaar Holi

Hectic preparations are on in Barsana, Mathura district, for Lathamaar Holi, slated for March 18, with commissioner Agra Division, district magistrate Mathura and SSP Mathura took stock of preparations. Commissioner Agra Division Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate Mathura Shailendra Kumar Singh and SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey review preparations for Lathamaar Holi in Barsana. (HT Photo)

On Monday, Agra commissioner Ritu Maheshwari reached Mathura and travelled to Barsana town along with district magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Pandey. They visited Radha Rani Temple or Ladliji Temple and inspected the Rangili Gali, the lane at base of temple where Lathamaar Holi takes place.

Local authorities were asked to ensure cleanliness measures ahead of the festival as visitors come from different parts of the nation, besides foreign tourists visiting Agra, 60 km from Mathura.

Holi is an extended festival in Mathura, the epicenter of Braj area and continues for 40 days.

Known as birth place of Radha Rani, the small town of Barsana comes to life on Lathamaar Holi when dressed in traditional attire, the lathi (stick)-wielding women beat the men folk, who protect themselves with specially made headgear. These men from Nandgaon, the village of Krishna engage in this playful ‘war’ amidst singing of Holi songs.