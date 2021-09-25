Day after seizure of weapons, drone seen along Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran;

Tarn Taran A day after the Punjab Police busted a Pakistan-backed Khalistan Tiger Force (KLF) terror module with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of arms and ammunition at a checkpoint near Bhagwanpura village, a drone was spotted along the Indo-Pak border in the wee hours of Friday.

The drone was spotted at 3.35am by troops of the 103 Battalion of Border out Post (BoP), Dharma, near Khalra. As soon as it was detected, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired 12 rounds towards it, but its handlers, somehow, got the machine to return. “No recovery has been made in the area yet,” BSF officials added.

Notably, the KLF operatives arrested on Thursday were also coming from the India-Pakistan border near Khalra in a car. A search of the car had led to the seizure of two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), apparently to be used as Tiffin Bombs, two hand grenades and three .9mm pistols. Police said they suspect that a drone from Pakistan had dropped the seized arms and explosives for the use of the three arrested men.