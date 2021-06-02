Day temp, humidity to spike over weekend

Lucknow: The day temperature across Uttar Pradesh is expected to go up with possibility of heat wave in many parts over the weekend, as per the weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The weather will turn sultry again, following a fortnight of rain and cloudy sky. “Coming days will be warmer with maximum temperature crossing 40 degree Celsius in several places across the state. The heat will be accompanied with humidity in some regions that experienced good rainfall in the past few days,” said state MeT director JP Gupta.

While regions with above average rainfall will experience spike in humidity, the dry regions, including Bundelkhand and Prayagraj, will experience heat wave in coming days. “District authorities across the state have been alerted about the shift in weather conditions for further action,” said Gupta.

In the state capital the mercury is expected to rise around four degrees over the weekend with clear sky on most days. These conditions lead to spike in average temperatures. The maximum day temperature is also expected to cross the 40-degree mark during daytime. The change was reflected on Wednesday when the mercury reached 39 degrees in the afternoon.

Beside the state capital, Banda, Jhansi, Prayagraj and Varanasi recorded the hottest day on Wednesday with the mercury hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

This weather condition will prevail for the next four to five days before another brief spell of rainfall around the middle of next week, according to the IMD forecast.

According to experts, the spike in temperature will provide a much needed respite to mango farmers of the state. “High temperature, accompanied with high humidity accelerates natural ripening of fruits. This will help mango growers to harvest the remaining crop and sell it in the market before another spell of adverse weather hits,” said Shailendra Rajan, director of Lucknow-based Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture(CISH)