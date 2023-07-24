Home / Cities / Others / Seven killed in rain-related incidents across U.P. in a day; 17 dists flood-hit

Seven killed in rain-related incidents across U.P. in a day; 17 dists flood-hit

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2023 09:09 PM IST

7 killed in rain-related incidents in U.P. in past 24 hours. 326 villages in 17 districts flooded, affecting 81,740 people. Ganga flowing above danger level.

LUCKNOW Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents across U.P. in the past 24 hours, said the relief commissioner in a statement on Monday. While two persons died in Mirzapur, five deaths were reported from Etah due to drowning, according to the statement.

In view of the situation, the district administrations have already shifted 1,430 people to flood shelters. (Representational photo)
In view of the situation, the district administrations have already shifted 1,430 people to flood shelters. (Representational photo)

A total of 326 villages in 17 districts have been hit by floods. These districts include -- Aligarh, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Budaun, and Shahjahanpur. In all, 81,740 people have been affected by the floods.

In view of the situation, the district administrations have already shifted 1,430 people to flood shelters. According to the state irrigation department, Ganga is flowing above the danger level at Kachla Bridge in Budaun and in Farrukhabad.

Significantly, more-than-excess rainfall has been recorded in seven districts, excess rainfall in 12 districts, normal rainfall in 19 districts, deficient rainfall in 31 districts, and extremely deficient rainfall in six districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out