Deadwood employees in Jammu revenue department to face the axe soon

Divisional commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer, has directed deputy commissioners of 10 districts under his charge to immediately submit a list of deadwood employees in the revenue department, as per the directions of the government.

Langer passed these instructions at a virtual meet with deputy magistrates on late Friday night.

He directed deputy commissioners to expeditiously complete the verification exercise to facilitate removal of non-performers as per the provisions of the Civil Service Regulations, 1956.

Jammu and Kashmir government has started compiling data of ‘deadwood’ employees to be retired at the age of 48 or those who have completed 22 years in service.

Screening committees have already been constituted at the district-level for identification of employees to be terminated on parameters such as performance.

Langer asked DCs to convene meetings of the review committees, assess the performance of employees in the light of Article 226(2) of the Civil Service Regulations and send the recommendations so that the process for their termination can be started.

In another meeting, the divisional commissioner also directed the DCs to submit a revised list of martyrs, prominent citizens for renaming of schools, roads, rotaries on their names