Debate on CAA at Gauhati University campus turns violent, six students injured

A debate organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Gauhati University campus in Assam on Monday turned violent after a group of students opposed it, police said adding that they had to intervene to control the situation. The ABVP, which organised the debated, alleged that a group of students initially attempted to create obstacles in the debate and later they attacked the organisers. (Representative Image)

According to police, after an argument, students started fighting with each other, resulting in at least six of them being injured. However, the injuries were minor, and the students were released from the hospital after initial treatment, police said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ABVP on Monday organised a debate at their “State Students Leaders Conference” at the Birinchi Kumar Barua Auditorium of Gauhati University. According to the ABVP, a group of students initially attempted to create obstacles in the debate and later they attacked the organisers.

However, the protesting students claimed that ABVP members were making derogatory remarks and targeting some sections of society. “This is an educational institute and students’ politics has certain limits,” said a student.

The university authorities said that they will investigate the matter and actions will be taken if required.

The rules of CAA were announced by the central government on March 11 and several discussions are happening across Assam regarding the importance and impact of the law.

Parliament passed the law in December 2019, which paves the way for citizenship to undocumented Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.