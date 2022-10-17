Decapitated, partially burnt body of youth found in Prayagraj

A decapitated body of an unidentified youth was found lying near an eatery on Mirzapur highway in Bhirpur under Karchhana police station area of the district on Monday morning. Youth’s private parts were also severed and the assailants had tried to burn the body in an apparent bid to prevent the identification of the victim, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to identify the youth, police added.

According to reports, residents of Bhirpur village spotted a decapitated body lying near Anmol dhaba on the Mirzapur highway.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit and CO Karchhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan reached the spot and called the dog squad and forensic team for collecting samples. After a search, police team also found the severed head lying in the nearby bushes.

The mutilated and partially burnt body suggested that the man was brutally killed and the assailants made attempts to make the identification of the deceased difficult, police officials shared.

A mobile phone was also found near the body through which police suspect that the victim could be one Suraj Gupta of Buxar district in Bihar. On the basis of preliminary investigations, Buxar police have been asked to verify the identity of the victim, police officials said.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said efforts were on to identify the body and further investigations were being carried out into the incident.