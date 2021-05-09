Decision on lockdown in Maharashtra likely to be next week

Maharashtra recorded 53,605 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 864 deaths, taking the tally to 5,053,336 and toll to 75,277, even as the state government in deliberating on various options over the lockdown which will end on May 15 at 7.00am.

The state had imposed the lockdown across Maharashtra from April 22 and extended it from 7.00am on May 1 till May 15. In eight districts where there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases, there is a complete lockdown, where citizens can step out only for medical emergencies.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said that various options are being explored by the government which will be finalised next week.

“We are recording 50,000-60,000 cases daily. These figures are not declining, but are stable. We have various options such as extending the lockdown or to continue with restrictions only in those areas where the cases are increasing,” said Tope, adding that in 12 of the total 36 districts, the Covid-19 cases have re reduced, of which is a positive thing in the battle against the virus.

According to Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Parel’s Gut Clinic, the government is faced with a Hobson’s choice.

“It will be very difficult call for the government as it concerns the lives as well as livelihood of citizens. The middle path would be to open in a staggered manner in places like Mumbai where the positivity rate is low and Covid-19 cases have been controlled,” said Dr Mandot.

“However, the authorities should enforce strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols so that there is no surge in areas where there is a partial opening,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state has complained to the Central government about the Karnataka government stopping 50 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen from a steel plant in Bellary meant for Kolhapur and other parts of western Maharashtra.

“The Centre needs to keep politics aside and save the lives of people in places such as Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri which have been affected by the blockade imposed by the Karnataka government,” said minister of state for home Satej Patil.

The state recorded 82,266 recoveries on Saturday and conducted 260,751 tests. Currently there are 628,213 active patients across the state, of which Pune tops the list with 106,829 patients, followed by Nagpur (62,159) active patients.

Mumbai has reported the highest death toll in the state with 13,713 deaths, followed by Pune (10,024).