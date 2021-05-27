Delhi: 50 cops, footage from 1,350 cameras and nine days of probe nail three in cow slaughter cases

New Delhi: Five teams of 50 police personnel from three police stations worked for nine days, scanned footage from 1,350 CCTVs installed across 62 kms of road length to arrest three suspects in three cow slaughter cases reported from outer Delhi’s Baprola village and Nihal Vihar between May 16 and 20, investigators associated with the case said.

On May 16 morning, the carcass of a cow was found on a vacant plot in outer Delhi’s Baprola village, said Parminder Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer district). A crowd gathered at the spot and they informed the police.

A case was registered at Ranhola police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Singh said.

Around the same time, another carcass was found at a different spot in the same village. The DCP said, “An inspection of the scene and the animal carcass suggested that same people could be involved in the two cases.” He said a separate FIR was registered in this case.

While the police were investigating the two cases, a similar crime was reported from Nihar Vihar on May 20. An FIR was registered there too.

Since the recoveries of animal carcass led to tension in the two areas, the police constituted five teams of a total 50 personnel from police stations in Ranhola, Mundka and Nihal Vihar. The team was led by two additional deputy commissioners. The personnel were drawn from different wings such as the special staff, the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) and the narcotics department, an officer associated with the case said.

The officer said CCTV footage revealed that a Vitara Brezza car was used in the crime. Thereafter, the police scanned footage from 1,350 CCTVs spread over 62 kilometers to finally trace the suspects to Jamia Nagar in south-east Delhi, said Singh.

Between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, the police arrested the three men from Jamia Nagar. These included two brothers, Asif and Monis, and their cousin Naeem.

The DCP said while Asif had two dozen cases against him, including two in which he was convicted, Monis had four cases registered against him. Both carried a reward of R50,000 each that was announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police, on their arrests.

The officer said they were using a curfew pass purportedly issued by APMC in Azadpur Mandi to travel around the city to allegedly slaughter cows during the lockdown.

The police are checking the authenticity of the pass as well as looking for other people that could possibly be involved in the alleged crimes.