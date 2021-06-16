Bus purchase on hold, Delhi government to wait for L-G’s inquiry

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has put on hold its plan to procure 1,000 air-conditioned (AC) low-floor buses through the state-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), three months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led opposition complained to the city’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal about the allegedly high cost of the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of these buses.

“The matter was examined in this (transport) department. We have been directed to convey that the process of procurement of 1,000 buses and their AMC be kept in abeyance till further orders. This (has been) issued with the approval of the transport minister,” said the order issued by the state transport department to DTC on June 11.

On March 12, seven BJP MLAs, led by Rohini legislator Vijender Gupta, complained to the ACB that the Delhi government plans to spend ₹875 crore to procure 1,000 new buses under the DTC. In addition, the Delhi government is ready to pay nearly ₹3,500 crore only for annual maintenance of these new buses for 12 years. The BJP MLAs asked how the cost of maintaining the new buses could be higher than their purchase.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, however, said the warranty of these new buses does not cover at least 71 parts, for which a separate tender for AMC was required. “The BJP has complained to the L-G, who has set up an inquiry on their complaint. We have stopped the process of procuring buses until the report on the inquiry committee comes. The BJP should get its investigation done, we are ready to be investigated in every way. The truth will come out during the investigation.”

BJP MLA Gupta said, “We appeal to the L-G for a CBI investigation into the matter to ensure the guilty are bought to book. To scuttle the matter, the government has put the procurement of the buses in abeyance in a hush-hush manner,” he said.

Gahlot refuted the claims and said by putting the procurement of 1,000 buses on hold, the Delhi government showed it is a transparent administration and is open to scrutiny.