Delhi: JNU’s MSc Biotech programme gets flexible exit, entry options

The School of Biotechnology (SBT) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is introducing multiple level entry and exit options for their MSc Biotechnology programme from the academic session 2025-26, the first round of admissions of which is ongoing. This comes as an effort to align the programme with the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. JNU. (PTI)

Under the new framework, students who complete one year of the two-year master’s course will be awarded with a Postgraduate Diploma in Biotechnology and students who complete two years will get a postgraduate degree, the dean of SBT, Balaji (goes by first name), said on Friday.

“Students will not be applying separately for the diploma. Instead, those who complete the first year of the M.Sc. program can choose to exit after the second semester with the diploma, provided they meet all academic requirements and inform the department in advance,” Balaji told HT on Friday.

He added, “In addition to this, a new one-year M.Sc. (Research) program is now being offered as a lateral entry option. This flexible program is open to students who have either completed the first year of an M.Sc. in Biotechnology at another institute or finished a four-year undergraduate degree with a research component.”

However, Balaji clarified that the admission to this programme depends on seat availability from the regular two-year M.Sc. course.

“We have a total of 30 seats available in the MSc programme as of now. So if 24 seats have been filled in the first year and we have seven seats left, then those seats will be offered in lateral entry in the second year,” he clarified.

The second year will focus less on theory and more on research, as students will engage in full-time, year-long research project, working closely with faculty on contemporary problems in biotechnology and allied areas.

“To foster critical thinking and discussion, the program includes a vibrant Journal Club, where students analyze recent scientific papers and engage in peer debate, an experience that builds scientific literacy, public speaking, and analytical skills,” Balaji said.

Registration for the first round of admission to SBT is scheduled to end on June 26.