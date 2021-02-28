IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi traffic police to install cameras in 31 locations
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi traffic police to install cameras in 31 locations

New Delhi After the success of camera-based prosecutions last year when Covid-induced curbs were in place, the Delhi traffic department will install additional speed detection and red-light violation cameras in around 31 spots across the Capital by March 31, said senior traffic police officials
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:50 PM IST

New Delhi

After the success of camera-based prosecutions last year when Covid-induced curbs were in place, the Delhi traffic department will install additional speed detection and red-light violation cameras in around 31 spots across the Capital by March 31, said senior traffic police officials.

“We are maintaining the balance between technology and human intervention in policing,” said joint commissioner of police (traffic), Manish Agarwal. “Cameras are very effective for violations such as speeding, because traffic officials on the roads cannot screen all the cars that travel beyond the speed limit. However, cameras equipped to detect this violation can track each and every vehicle that goes beyond the set limit,” he added.

He added that during and after the Covid-19 lockdown — which was imposed from March 25 and began being lifted in phases in the first week of May — the department relied heavily on camera-based fines to ensure the safety of commuters and its own staff.

By March 31, the traffic police department is looking to increase the number of speed detection cameras at 25 locations. Another six spots will get red-light detection cameras, which are installed at traffic junctions and equipped to record violations such as stop-light jumps, stop-line violations and driving against the flow of traffic. These cameras also record speeding offences.

Traffic officials in charge of the project said over 50 cameras will be installed in the 25 locations, and nearly 100 cameras will be installed at the six junctions where multiple violations will be detected.

The speed detection cameras will be installed on Mathura Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, National Highway-48, Rohtak Road and Mukarba Chowk. The red-light violation cameras will be set up at intersections around Peeragarhi Chowk, Britannia Chowk, Azadpur Chowk and Burari.

Currently, the city has over 150 cameras installed at 37 locations, including ITO, Naraina, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Dwarka, Dhaula Kuan, Sarai Kale Khan, Mayapuri, among others.

Traffic police data released last month showed that despite the three-month-long nationwide lockdown last year, when vehicular movement was low, the number of issued fines saw a significant increase compared to previous years.

The traffic police issued 13,802,973 fines in 2020, as against 10,580,249 fines in 2019.

Delhi also saw a sharp drop in accident fatalities last year, when the Capital reported 1,163 fatal accidents, down from 1,433 in 2019.

Traffic officials explained that last year the department also made progress in digitally serving notices of violations to offenders. The department, officials said, has been working towards sending more and more challan notices through SMS.

“By making linkage of mobile numbers mandatory while registering of vehicles, we have been able to send over 60% of the total challan notices via sms. Till 2019, this figure was only around 49%. Since people are getting notices on their phones, the challan payments have also gone up. The risk of notices getting lost in mail has been eradicated,” a senior traffic officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Centre must ensure one standard measure for all packed, non-packed goods

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Last week, an online milk delivery start-up called to say that they are home delivering fresh vegetables and fruits too and as a promotional offer, their customers would be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on the original price ! Of course, there was a catch- the offer would be open for a month, but the discounts would apply only if I validated it with a purchase order for a hamper immediately
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

50.86% vote in bypolls to 5 municipal wards

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: An estimated 50
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Final-phase of contactless ticketing on Delhi buses to begin on Monday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The state transport department on Monday will roll out the month-long final phase of the contactless ticket system in the network of cluster buses in Delhi, which are operated by concessionaires, the government said in a press statement
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar snatching

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi The Saturday night murder of a 25-year-old woman while trying to fight back against a snatcher on the busy Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar has left the residents of the neighbourhood “shocked and in fear” as they said that such incidents have become common
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

In Delhi, 192 centres to vaccinate 60+ and those above 45 with comorbidities

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Starting Monday, people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities, will be able to get vaccinated for the coronavirus at centres in 192 hospitals in the national capital, Delhi government officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

February this year second warmest since 1901: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: February this year was the second warmest in the Capital since 1901, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a temperature spike that came due to clear skies, and fewer western disturbances than usual
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs ministry and the Delhi Development Authority may discuss this week the funding for an approximately 5,000 crore integrated transit plan aimed at handling the expected rise in vehicular traffic around eight government colonies that are being redeveloped by the Centre The Delhi L-G has asked the DDA to discuss the funding for the project with the urban affairs ministry before it is cleared by UTTIPEC, the apex body for traffic and transportation projects in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pandemic prompts the elderly to make a digital switch

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
New Delhi It is 11am on Friday and a digital literacy class has just begun on video communication platform Zoom
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi traffic police to install cameras in 31 locations

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi After the success of camera-based prosecutions last year when Covid-induced curbs were in place, the Delhi traffic department will install additional speed detection and red-light violation cameras in around 31 spots across the Capital by March 31, said senior traffic police officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused in the custody of special task force in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The accused in the custody of special task force in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
others

Cross-border smuggling ring busted, Ludhiana factory owner held with 2.17kg heroin

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Spare parts manufacturer and driver caught bringing the consignment in a mini-truck from the border area in Amritsar; sent to three-day remand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday; active case count almost double of Mumbai’s

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PUNE The Maharahstra health department recorded 1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday, with which the city’s active case count crossed the 15,000 mark
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bihar worker finds mention in PM Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’

By Sandeep Bhaskar I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of migrant worker, Pramod Baitha, in his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ while sharing the examples of individuals who have been striving towards self-reliant India
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
others

Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune prior to phase 2 of vaccination drive

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Phase two of the vaccination drive is for seniors citizens and the vulnerable population and is to begin from March 1. However, a test run on Monday will determine the future course of action, said officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC to deploy retired Army personnel as mask inspectors

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE To strengthen their mask inspection squad, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to hire 50 retired army personnel, to be on duty from March 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMRDA land auction in newly-acquired villages has residents crying foul

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) decision to auction 13 plots in Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Manjari, Bhukum, and Maan, has raised questions among residents since these amenity spaces are yet not determined and the Development Plan (DP) for these newly acquired villages is still in the process
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac