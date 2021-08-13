Delhi: Pregnant, lactating women to get Covid vaccine at check-up facilities

New Delhi: Pregnant and lactating women in Delhi can now get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the clinics where they go to for their ante-natal and post-natal check-ups, said an order issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

The order also makes it clear that lactating women in the Capital will now be able to get themselves vaccinated at the sites where they go for routine immunisation of their children.

“In order to enhance coverage of vulnerable cohort of pregnant and lactating women, it is directed that their Covid-19 Vaccination may be done at the health facility site where they report for their regular ANC/PNC (ante-natal/post-natal check-ups), on the designated days of the week,” said the order issued by the health department on August 9, a copy of which HT has seen.

“Medical officers and health officers are already present in the facility along with the vaccines, as these centres also serve as cold chain points. Vaccination shall be done through CoWin portal in walk-in mode. Training of vaccinators for conduct of these sessions on CoWin must be ensured,” it further said.

“Based on Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ recommendations, the Delhi government’s health department has issued orders allowing lactating mothers to get themselves vaccinated for Covid-19 (on the same day) at the centres meant for children’s routine immunisation. They no longer need to make separate visits now,” said Anurag Kundu, chairperson of the commission, in a tweet.

The central government approved Covid-19 vaccination for lactating women on May 19 and pregnant women from June 25.