Delhi-Vns Vande Bharat Exp halted at Bharwari in U.P. after abnormal sound from wheel

New Delhi to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (train number 22436) had to be halted at Bharwari railway station under the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) on Friday after the loco pilot heard an abnormal sound from the wheels of this self-propelled train.

Confirming the incident, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NCR, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, “The loco pilot of the high-speed train heard some abnormal sound from the wheels of the first coach and for checking it, the train was stopped at Bharwari railway station. Here, qualified staff members checked and found some metal piece stuck to one of the wheels which they then removed.”

As a precaution, the entire train was also checked thoroughly and only after that the train was allowed to move towards Prayagraj Junction, he added. The train reached Prayagraj junction around two hours behind its scheduled time of 12:08pm and after a halt of around 10 minutes, it proceeded on its onward journey to Varanasi.

The train has just two stops on its way from New Delhi to Varanasi at Kanpur Central and at Prayagraj.