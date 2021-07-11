Delimitation: Vakil slams NC for different stands on Jammu, Kashmir

The People’s Conference on Saturday censured the National Conference for submitting a proposal to the delimitation panel in Jammu, which it said echoes the Bharatiya Janata Party’s demand to frame a new criterion to carve out constituencies.

Former minister and vice-president, People’s Conference, Abdul Gani Vakil said the memorandum submitted by the NC in Jammu is in contrast to the Srinagar memorandum.

“In Srinagar, the NC demanded that population should be the sole parameter to delimit constituencies, whereas in Jammu it has urged the delimitation commission to give its due to all parts of Jammu region by taking area terrain and scattered population into consideration,” he said.

Questioning the NC’s different stands in Jammu and Kashmir, Vakil asked it to “describe and define the two starkly different memorandums”.

“It’s time the people of Kashmir see the real face of the NC. Gone are the days when the NC leadership would weave a story in Kashmir and super weave another in Jammu and then superbly weave another one in Delhi. We are living in the age of electronic media, where such hypocrisy gets exposed,” he said.

Vakil also questioned whether the NC believes that people in Jammu have been wronged previously by the delimitation commissions.

“Does the NC believe that Kashmiris have been given more seats in the assembly than they deserve? If they think this delimitation commission was unconstitutional in Kashmir, why do they think it was not unconstitutional in Jammu? Why in Jammu they think that Jammu people have been wronged, and in Kashmir they think Kashmiri people have been wronged?” he said.

Slamming the NC, Vakil said that even after J&K has been deprived of statehood, the NC is no mood to be truthful to the people of Kashmir.

“Even after we are left with nothing, are they still going to do the same? Where has the shame gone? And for the people of J&K, please see where they stand. They stand with power,” he alleged.