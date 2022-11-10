Home / Cities / Others / Deori autonomous council: BJP, AGP retain power; Congress wins 2 seats in Assam

Deori autonomous council: BJP, AGP retain power; Congress wins 2 seats in Assam

Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:12 PM IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) retained power in the Deori autonomous council in Assam on Thursday by winning the polls held earlier this week

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) retained power in the Deori autonomous council in Assam on Thursday by winning the polls held earlier this week.

While BJP and AGP bagged 12 of the total 22 seats, opposition Congress won only two seats. Seven seats were bagged by Jimochhaya Peoples’ Party (JPP) and one seat was won by an independent candidate.

“The resounding victory of BJP and allies in Deori autonomous council election revalidates popular trust in our government guided by vision of ‘adarniya’ PM Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Voting for the council had taken place on Tuesday in which almost 80% of the total 43,595 voters had cast their ballots.

Polling had taken place in 93 polling stations spread across six districts and four sub-divisions.

There were 75 candidates in fray, 18 from BJP, 4 from AGP, 14 from Congress, 7 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 1 from Assam Jatiya Parishad and 29 others including independents and candidates from JPP.

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

