Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attends Gram Chaupal in Agra district

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday directed officials to promptly address the problems and complaints lodged by villagers. He also issued a warning to the land mafia to remove their encroachment or else face action.

Maurya said this while attending a ‘Gram Chaupal’ organised in the village Bamroli Katara of Agra district. He addressed a gathering in the rural part of the Agra district.

The initiative to hold Gram Chaupal has been taken by the state government to accelerate development works in the rural belt of Uttar Pradesh. These Gram Chaupal are being organised by the rural development department every Friday to address the grievances of the villagers. The local representatives are asked to attend these chaupals so that they can be appraised about issues faced by the villagers.

Deputy chief minister Maurya was in the Bamroli Katara area of Agra district on Friday and reviewed the ongoing development works in rural areas. Against encroachments, he warned the land mafia to clear their possessions or face action.

“Officials should address the complaints of villagers in a time-bound frame and ensure that there are no encroachments on the land of public use and utility. The proper enquiry should be conducted and justice should be imparted to complainants,” stressed Maurya.

He flagged off vehicles deployed to remove garbage and later visited the exhibition organised to display products made by women self-help groups. He also inaugurated the new building of the panchayat secretariat for the Bamroli village.

“The officials in the district should ensure that land owned by Gram Sabha does not get encroached and if any encroachment is found, it should be immediately removed. Such encroachments on ponds should also be removed at the earliest,” said Maurya.

He then moved to a village in the Firozabad district in the second half of Friday and urged farmers not to abandon the cows and rather take them to ‘gaushala’ (cow shelter).