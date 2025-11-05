Dev Deepawali: 10 lakh diyas to light up 88 Ganga ghats today

As the holy city readies for Dev Deepawali, preparations along the ghats of the Ganga have reached their final stage. Amidst drones hovering overhead, ornamental lighting illuminating the riverfront and laser show equipment being tested, Kashi’s 88 Ghats are set to glow with the light of nearly 10 lakh diyas this Kartik Purnima. Varanasi Ghats bathed with illumination on Tuesday evening. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Rows of earthen lamps will adorn the crescent-shaped ghats and float on the sacred river, creating a mesmerising confluence of devotion and light. The celebrations will feature Lord Shiva bhajans, a laser show and a choreographed green firecracker display along the opposite bank of the Ganga.

The Green Aerial Firecracker Show, scheduled to begin at 8 pm in front of the Ganga Dwar of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, will last about ten minutes. The eco-friendly fireworks will rise up to 200 metres high, covering a 1,000-foot stretch across the river, while reflections of the colourful lights will dance on the water’s surface. Apart from the 10 lakh diyas from the government, Kashi residents are expected to light 15 lakh diyas under the leadership of local ghat committees and volunteers.

The Ganga Seva Nidhi (GSN), which organises the grand Ganga Aarti, will hold the ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat at 5:15 pm. The ghat will be adorned with 21 quintals of flower garlands and 51,000 lamps.

According to Sushant Mishra, president of Ganga Seva Nidhi, 21 Brahmins led by Prof Chandramouli Upadhyay, Pt Shridhar Pandey and Acharya Randhir, head priest of the GSN, will perform Vedic rituals to worship Maa Ganga. The ceremony will begin with the blowing of the conch by Ram Janam Yogi, followed by the Brahmins and 42 girls from Durga Charan Inter College, participating as Riddhi-Siddhi, and 10 volunteers from the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal.

The evening will also feature a cultural performance by renowned musician Mata Prasad Mishra and his troupe from the Banaras Gharana. This year’s Dev Deepawali celebrations are dedicated to Operation Sindoor, reflecting the spirit of devotion and nationalism.

For security and safety, the Ganga Seva Nidhi has installed 24 CCTV cameras and deployed 250 volunteers, including 100 from Bharat Seva Shramik Sangh. Medical teams and ambulances, including a water ambulance, will remain on standby.

Security arrangements have been intensified with an AI-based three-tier system. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Atul Anjan Tripathi said that NaMo Ghat and Rajghat will remain under constant watch, with continuous surveillance on the river in coordination with the Water Police and NDRF. Personnel from the PAC and RAF will also be deployed.

According to DCP (Crime) Sarvanan T, an advanced AI-based surveillance system using 2,576 cameras will monitor the city round the clock from the Kashi Integrated Control and Command Centre.