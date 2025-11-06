Dev Deepawali: Kashi dazzles in confluence of divinity, grandeur, patriotism

It was a sight fit for the Gods as Kashi dazzled in the resplendence of up to 25 lakh (2.5 million) earthen lamps, including about 10 lakh (one million) at the Ganga ghats, a spectacular 3D show and a display of green crackers on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on Wednesday evening, renewing its timeless bond with heritage, this time with patriotic fervour as the festival was dedicated to Operation Sindoor. The illuminated ghats of Varanasi (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Setting the celebrations in motion, chief minister Yogi Adityanath lit the first lamp at Namo Ghat in the presence of tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, performed Ganga pujan, watched Ganga aarti from onboard a cruise with other dignitaries even as all 88 Ganga Ghats lit up with countless lamps, according to a government press statement. The CM waved at the crowd, acknowledging the cheers and chants.

The Yogi government had set a target of lighting 1 million lamps this time on the Ganga ghats, but with public participation, this number increased to 1.5 million to 2.5 million lamps, including 100,000 eco-friendly diyas made from cow dung, according to a government press statement. A series of lamps on the ghats, ponds, tanks and temples decorated Kashi like a golden garland with the active role of several Dev Deepawali organising committees.

Besides chief minister Yogi Adityanath and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, minister of state Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, and mayor Ashok Tiwari also lit lamps.

Conveying the message of nationalism along with religion, a replica of the “Amar Jawan Jyoti” was installed at Dashashwamedh Ghat and tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Kargil War. The brave soldiers were honoured with Bhagirath Shaurya Samman, which was received by their wives on the occasion.

The confluence of tradition and modernity was evident at Chet Singh Ghat, where a 25-minute 3D projection mapping show, “Kashi Katha,” was presented. It brought to life scenes of Lord Shiva-Parvati’s marriage, Lord Vishnu’s Chakra Pushkarni, Lord Buddha’s teachings, the devotional tradition of Kabir Das and Tulsidas, and the journey to Banaras Hindu University, founded by Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya.

The choreographed and synchronized green crackers show on the sands across the Ganga mesmerised tourists and locals alike with musical fireworks in the sky and the colours shimmering in the waters of the Ganga.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, 21 priests and 42 girls performed the Maha Aarti in the form of Riddhi and Siddhi amid the blowing of conch shells and the ringing of bells. As many as 21 quintals of flowers and 51,000 lamps decorated Dashashwamedh Ghat.

A laser show at Shivala Ghat added a modern touch to the ancient grandeur.

Special prayers were offered at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Dev Deepawali as the premises were decorated with flowers and lights and a huge crowd of devotees gathered.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the festival. In view of the presence of a large number of devotees and VVIPs, Varanasi was declared a no-fly zone. NDRF and Water Police teams were deployed at the ghats with boats, modern equipment, and water ambulances. Lanes were designated for boats on the river route. Boaters were instructed to follow prescribed directions and safety rules. Traffic, parking, and entry-exit arrangements on the roads were fully controlled. For the safety of women, women police personnel in plain clothes, anti-Romeo squads, and QRT teams were deployed.