Develop tech for future, IIIT-A students urged

Anand Deshpande, chairman, board of governors, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) and a noted technology visionary, called upon the IIIT-A fraternity, on Monday, to take up the challenge in five major areas to come up with newer technology for the future.

The five major areas he named were Next Gen technologies, Next-Gen Biology, Metaverse, Web3 and Crypto besides security of future technologies.

Speaking on ‘Beyond 20 at IIIT-Allahabad: What’s Next?’, at IIIT-A’s Jhalwa campus, Deshpande said that technology was evolving exponentially. “Just look back to imagine the future. What is the expiry date on the courses we teach? Technology and automation are making many jobs irrelevant today,” he said.

“The pandemic has forced us to explore new ways. Work from anywhere and learn from everywhere is here to stay. Remote education is here to stay. It will grow further,” he said.

He said that when companies adopt technology, they do old things in new ways; when companies internalise technology, they find disruptive new things to do.

“Every person is a student for life. Colleges have the opportunity to sell lifelong learning subscriptions to every individual on the planet. Research is critical. Innovate or die,” he added.

Ajay Bhagwat, CEO and founder of Renu Electronics, Pune, as guest of honour, laid stress on collaborative working, creating leaders for entrepreneurship and engaging alumni to take the institute to new heights. He said efforts should be made to make IIIT-A as a role model institute of the country.

Prof P Nagabhushan, director, IIIT-A, said that the institute had completed 20 years and now it should explore new visions to scale new heights in the field of IT and other related areas.

Later, chairman Anand Deshpande also inaugurated a Physiotherapy Centre at the Health Centre of IIIT-A.