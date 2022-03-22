Home / Cities / Others / Develop tech for future, IIIT-A students urged
others

Develop tech for future, IIIT-A students urged

Develop tech in five major areas, students were told: Next Gen technologies, Next-Gen Biology, Metaverse, Web3 and Crypto
Develop tech for future - IIIT-A chairman Anand Deshpande at IIIT-A on Monday (HT Photo)
Develop tech for future - IIIT-A chairman Anand Deshpande at IIIT-A on Monday (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Anand Deshpande, chairman, board of governors, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) and a noted technology visionary, called upon the IIIT-A fraternity, on Monday, to take up the challenge in five major areas to come up with newer technology for the future.

The five major areas he named were Next Gen technologies, Next-Gen Biology, Metaverse, Web3 and Crypto besides security of future technologies.

Speaking on ‘Beyond 20 at IIIT-Allahabad: What’s Next?’, at IIIT-A’s Jhalwa campus, Deshpande said that technology was evolving exponentially. “Just look back to imagine the future. What is the expiry date on the courses we teach? Technology and automation are making many jobs irrelevant today,” he said.

“The pandemic has forced us to explore new ways. Work from anywhere and learn from everywhere is here to stay. Remote education is here to stay. It will grow further,” he said.

He said that when companies adopt technology, they do old things in new ways; when companies internalise technology, they find disruptive new things to do.

“Every person is a student for life. Colleges have the opportunity to sell lifelong learning subscriptions to every individual on the planet. Research is critical. Innovate or die,” he added.

Ajay Bhagwat, CEO and founder of Renu Electronics, Pune, as guest of honour, laid stress on collaborative working, creating leaders for entrepreneurship and engaging alumni to take the institute to new heights. He said efforts should be made to make IIIT-A as a role model institute of the country.

Prof P Nagabhushan, director, IIIT-A, said that the institute had completed 20 years and now it should explore new visions to scale new heights in the field of IT and other related areas.

Later, chairman Anand Deshpande also inaugurated a Physiotherapy Centre at the Health Centre of IIIT-A.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out