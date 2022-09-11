Devotee cuts off tongue, offers it to goddess
A 40-year-old man cut off his tongue at the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham and offered it to Goddess Sheetla Devi at the temple in Kaushambi, on Saturday morning. He has been admitted to the district hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.
This incident, which is against traditions of the temple, created quite a stir at the popular pilgrimage site.
The man, identified as Sampat, 40, son of Durga Prasad and a resident of Purabsharira village of the district, used to make a living by farming. On Saturday morning, he reached Shaktipeeth Kada Dham with his wife Banno Devi. The couple took a dip in the Ganga at Kubri Ghat. After this the duo reached the main temple. Here, both of them paid obeisance to the Goddess after reaching the stairs and before anyone could react, Sampat cut off his tongue using a knife he was carrying and offered it to Goddess while his wife was offering prayers, informed SHO of Kada Dham Kotwali Abhilash Tiwari.
Due to excessive bleeding and his condition worsening, people of the Panda community and the police admitted the victim to a community health centre (CHC), Ismailpur. After first aid, the doctors referred the man to the district hospital, he added.
Chief medical superintendent of the district hospital of Kaushambi, Dr Deepak Seth, said that the situation of the man was critical. “It is possible that we may have to refer him to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj,” he added.
Locals said that Sampat offered his tongue to the Goddess as his prayers came true. However, Banno Devi expressed ignorance over the reason behind her husband’s actions. She said that they had four daughters and two sons.
-
Raising awareness on tuskers, world citizens unite to walk 30 miles with Laxmi
An elephant rescued from a life of begging in 2013, Laxmi, is the mascot for the '30-Mile Walk Challenge', a global effort to raise awareness about Asian elephants in India. The challenge, a brainchild of Wildlife SOS, India, got underway on September 1. People around the world have joined Arnita Shandilya, the spokesperson for Wildlife SOS at Mathura which is jointly run by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department's and will try to match her effort, through the '30-Mile Walk Challenge', and to help elephants in India.
-
Shivpal, BJP MLC supporters’ face-off in Sangam city
PRAYAGRAJ: Heated arguments took place between supporters of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia national president and former UP cabinet minister Shivpal Yadav and BJP Surendra Chaudhary on Saturday. In a press conference organized at the residence of former minister of state Shri Prakash Rai aka 'Lallan Rai', Shivpal Yadav said that the BJP leaders were illegally occupying land,. Pointing to the residence of MLC Surendra Chaudhary on Kacheri road. There, he also spoke on many political issues.
-
OBCs in mind, Akhilesh, Maurya in fresh political slugfest; Maya too joins in
LUCKNOW: A fresh round of political slugfest has started in Uttar Pradesh, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's political poke at deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, one that drew sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party and surprisingly from the Bahujan Samaj Party too. The deputy CM quickly responded to Yadav's take.
-
Sharad Pawar re-elected as NCP chief, trains his guns on Modi
The Nationalist Congress Party at its extended working committee meeting in Delhi on Saturday re-elected Sharad Pawar as the party president for the next four years. In his speech, Pawar attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the remission granted to 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and the killings of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: One of A Kind
“On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.” The best kind of kindness is that which is performed behind the scenes and seeks no attention or reward itself. ** “Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle.” ** 'My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.'
