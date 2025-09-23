DGP reviews preparations for Presidential visit to Mathura

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna visited Mathura on Tuesday. Top officials of the state were here for a pre-visit inspection ahead of President Droupadi Murmu scheduled visit on September 25, who will visit religious places. The skyline of Mathura has been declared a no-fly zone ahead of the high-profile visit. DGP Rajeev Krishna reviewing arrangements at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura ahead of the President’s visit on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“The President of India is to visit Mathura and Vrindavan on September 25. Along with the chief secretary, I am here as part of a pre-visit inspection. The security measures have been upgraded and all steps have been taken to ensure a smooth visit of the President of India on Thursday,” said DGP Rajeev Krishna who had been additional director general (ADG), Agra Zone, of which Mathura is part.

Krishna and additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar visited Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi and Kubja Krishna Temple in Mathura city. ADG (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha was in Mathura. DM, Mathura, CP Singh and SSP, Mathura, Shlok Kumar, were also part of team of officials that reached Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi where they interacted with Kapil Sharma, the secretary of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Gopeshwar Chaturvedi from Sri Krishna Janmsthan Seva Sansthan, looking after day-to-day affairs at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi.

Ahead of the visit, the Mathura district skyline was declared ‘no-fly zone’ from September 23 till September 25.

President Murmu will arrive at Vrindavan railway station by a special train from Delhi on September 25.

District magistrate, Mathura, Chandra Prakash Singh, said that the President will travel by car to visit Bankey Behari Temple, Nidhivan and Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan, he said.

She will rest at Hotel Radisson in Vrindavan from where she will leave for Kubja Krishna temple at Holi Gate in Mathura before offering prayers at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi. President Murmu will return by special train from Mathura Junction to Delhi.