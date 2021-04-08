Dhanbad medical college accelerates testing as over 2k samples pending

Authorities at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) have decided to accelerate Covid-19 testing from Thursday to clear the backlog of samples

Per day 2500 to 3000 samples come at SNMMCH lab that has capacity of conducting around 2000 tests only. As a result, backlog of samples has been increasing with each passing day.

SNMMCH principal Dr Shailendra Kumar on Thursday admitted that over 2000 samples are pending for the test. But the step has been initiated to clear all pending samples as soon as possible.

Deputy commissioner (DC) and DDM chairman Umashankar Singh has ordered testing of all OPD patients of medical college and Central Hospital of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in wake of new wave of the pandemic. Samples are being collected in large numbers per day.

Per day, around 1000 samples also come from OPD . Since RT-PCR testing is done only at SNMMCH in the region, besides Dhanbad, samples of Giridih and Jamtara districts are also being tested at this lab.

During first wave of Coronavirus , the district health department used to send samples for testing to Mahatma Gandhi Memorail Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) in Jamshedpur and Kolkata lab for clearing backlog at SNMMCH.

“We have 100 beds for treatment of Covid patients, including 30 at ICU, and almost all of them are currently occupied”, said Dr Shailendra kumar, principal, SNMMCH.

However, Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) district officer Dr Rajkumar Singh said that there is no dearth of beds and district is prepared to cope up with the situation despite rising cases.

“DDM has reopened dedicated Covid Care units, including Central Hospital (100 beds), East Railway Regional Training Centre Bhuli (200 beds), SNMMCH (100 beds), Nirsa Polytechnic ( 100 beds), Tata Steel Jamadova ( 25 beds) and SSLNT women’s hospital (only for pregnant Covid positive patient)”, said Dr Rajkumar Singh.