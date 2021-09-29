Home / Cities / Others / Dhindsa congratulates farmers on successful Bharat Bandh
Sukhdev Singh Dhinda said Bharat Bandh was a success for farmers and sent a strong message to the Centre. (HT Photo)
Sukhdev Singh Dhinda said Bharat Bandh was a success for farmers and sent a strong message to the Centre. (HT Photo)
others

Dhindsa congratulates farmers on successful Bharat Bandh

The Bharat Bandh proved farmers’ resolve and their broad-based support, claimed SAD Sanyukta president and Rajya Sabha member Dhindsa, adding his party workers also helped the farmers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:45 AM IST

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Tuesday congratulated the farmers’ organisations on the success and peaceful conclusion of the Bharat Bandh call made by them on Monday. He also thanked leaders and workers of his party for their support given to the Bandh call. The Rajya Sabha member said with the success of their call, farm organisations had sent a message to the Centre that they would not back down till the three farm laws were repealed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.