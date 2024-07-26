Dialogue with proposed panel a futile exercise: Farm leaders

Patiala : A day after the Supreme Court underscored “deep trust deficit” between the central government, states and farmers, and proposed the establishment of an independent committee to address farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the protesting farmers termed it a futile exercise. The farmer unions are yet to take a final call on whether to have a dialogue with the panel or not. Farmers leaders said such committees are merely formed to keep the burning issues on the backburner.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which along with SKM (non-political) are spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” march, said: “Such committees have been formed in the past too. But there has never been any outcome as these committee don’t have any concrete agenda or aim. Usually, these committees are formed to keep the burning issues on the backburner. There is only one demand, legal guarantee for MSP and nothing else. Moreover, I don’t think there is any need to form a committee. The Union government should directly hold a meeting with us.”

Pandher added that they would hold a meeting of both the unions – KMM and SKM (non-political) – in the coming days to decide whether to take part in talks with the committee or not.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, proposed to form an independent committee consisting of eminent personalities to find an amicable solution to the farmers’ protest at Punjab-Haryana borders. This committee was suggested when the apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Haryana government against the July 10 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court directing the state government to open the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border within a week.

Tejveer Singh, spokesperson of the BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), said: “This (forming of a committee) is a futile exercise and a step to obviously delaying things.”

Singh added that they had already conveyed their demands to the Union government several times during meetings with central minister in the past. “I don’t think anything is left that requires any discussion,” added Singh.