Diamonds worth 25-30 crore stolen from factory in Surat: Police

Ahmedabad: Diamonds worth at least ₹25-30 crore were allegedly stolen from a factory in Surat’s Kapodra area sometime between August 15 and 17, when the unit was closed for the Independence Day–Janmashtami holidays. Officials said the precision of the thieves points to a professional gang, possibly with insider knowledge. (Representational image)

Police officials said the gang broke into DK & Sons Diamond Company, climbed to the upper floors, and used a gas cutter machine to rip open a heavy safe containing the diamonds.

“We have received a complaint that rough and polished diamonds worth ₹25-30 crore have been stolen from the company premises. The unit was closed for three days when the incident took place and there were no security guards around. The thieves have smashed the CCTV cameras in the premises and stolen the DVR recorder too. We are investigating by looking at CCTV footage from nearby areas,” said DCP Alok Kumar.

The theft came to light on Monday morning, when the factory owner returned and discovered the safe broken and the diamonds missing.

The thieves first broke the main door of the office on the ground floor of the company’s building and then went on the third floor where a metal safe was kept.

Senior police officials, crime branch teams, and forensic experts have launched an investigation, scanning nearby CCTV footage and phone records. Officials said the precision of the operation points to a professional gang, possibly with insider knowledge. Investigators believe at least three to four men executed the burglary.

Surat, which processes eight out of ten diamonds sold globally, is rattled by the scale of the heist. Industry insiders said the loss underscored the urgent need for tighter security in factories that handle stones worth crores.

“This is one of the biggest thefts in recent years. It shows how vulnerable units become during long holidays,” said a diamond trader familiar with the case.

The police are yet to make arrests, but the heist has already sent shockwaves across the city’s tightly knit diamond industry.