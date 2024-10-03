Direct ECI to hold Visavadar assembly bypoll, says new petition in Gujarat HC

AHMEDABAD: A petition has been filed in the Gujarat high court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold a by-election for the Visavadar assembly seat, which has been vacant since December last year following the resignation of legislator Bhupendra Bhayani. A view of the High Court of Gujarat

Bhayani won the seat on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol in December 2022 and resigned a year later on December 13, 2023. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February this year.

The petition has been filed by a local AAP leader Kailash Savaliya, who is also an elected member of the Taluka Panchayat Savaliya, complaining that the delay in holding the bypoll has adversely affected governance and the absence of an elected representative has disrupted the implementation of development projects and schemes in the region.

“Timely elections are essential for ensuring that the constituency is represented in the legislative assembly and by doing so, safeguarding the interests and welfare of its residents may be done in public interest,” the petition said.

The high court will hear the petition on October 4.

The petition cited the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that mandates a by-election within six months of a seat falling vacant unless special circumstances prevent it. It said the election commission notified by-elections for other vacant seats across the country on March 16 this year but excluded the Visavadar constituency.