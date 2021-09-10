Dismal show of Haryana educational institutes in NIRF ranking

Haryana’s educational institutes have not performed up to the mark in the sixth edition of the Union ministry of education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings announced on Thursday.

The institutions have been ranked under 11 different categories – overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

Of these categories, no institute from Haryana was among top 100 rank-holders in overall, law, architecture and research categories. For the first time, the ministry has added research category in NIRF.

According to the NIRF 2021 rankings announced by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU)’s ranking has slipped from last year’s 76th position to this year’s 78th. Hisar’s Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology’s rank has improved from last year’s 94th to 88th position this year.

Apart from these two varsities, a Sonepat-based private university has received 95th rank. These three universities from Haryana were placed under 100 best universities.

In medical, Ambala’s Maharishi Markandeshwar private university bagged 35th rank and it is the only institute in this category from Haryana among 100 position-holders across country. In dental, Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences got 16th rank, Ambala’s Maharishi Markandeshwar received 34th rank and Faridabad-based Manav Rachna Institute of Research and Studies placed at 39th rank.

In management, Gurugram-based Management of Development Institute and BML Munjal University bagged 11th and 44th position, respectively, while Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak placed at 28th spot.

In engineering, two institutes – National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra got 44th rank and Gurugram’s Northcap University bagged 97th spot.

In college category, IC College of Home Science in Hisar got 38th rank and is the only college from Haryana among top 100 colleges in India. In pharmacy, Hisar’s GJU got 27th rank, MDU 31st and Ambala’s Maharishi Markandeshwar 34th.

After receiving the best university’s rank in state, MDU vice-chancellor appreciated the research publication efforts of the faculty as in this criterion the varsity has shown improvement from last year.

“The university administration is committed to ensure rapid development. We have prepared a comprehensive plan for betterment of the university, especially in context of the National Education Policy. The MDU has embarked upon mission 2025 to attain ranking in the top 25 universities in country,” he added.

Two senior professors of MDU and Hisar’s GJU, pleading anonymity, said that less budget allocation, shortage of faculty members and slow approach in research work are responsible for weak performance of the state universities in the NIRF rankings.