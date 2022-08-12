Disproportionate assets case: AIADMK leader KPP Baskar’s premises raided
Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) was raiding 26 premises linked to Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader KPP Baskar on Friday in a disproportionate assets’ case against him, his wife, B Uma, and other family members. Baskar is accused of amassing a wealth of ₹4.72 crore or 315% more than his known sources of income.
Baskar, a former legislator from Namakkal, is seen to be close to former chief minister and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. He is the seventh AIADMK leader to face DVAC raids since Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) returned to power in May 2021. DVAC has since then filed cases of disproportionate assets against six former AIADMK ministers S P Velumani, K P Anbazhagan, C Vijayabhaskar, M R Vijayabhaskar, P Thangamani and R Kamaraj.
In its First Information Report, DVAC said prior to 2011, when Baskar became a lawmaker as AIADMK came to power, he had a transport business and his economic condition was not good. “The...accused [Baskar] has accumulated more assets by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period from 2016 to 2021 in his name and in the name of his family members.”
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
Colours unite and free you, say artists at art exhibition in Chandigarh
The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is celebrating 75 years of Independence by organising 'Colours of freedom' art workshop-cum-exhibition, featuring 75 works of 75 artists from across country and tricity. The event is being organised at the Sector 17 Underpass. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the artists are focusing on the many aspects of freedom and portraying it on their canvas.
Tamil Nadu CM seeks release of fishermen, urges Centre for Sri Lanka's response
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Central government to prevail upon Sri Lanka to immediately release nine Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boat. Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin drew the Union government's attention to the apprehension of nine Indian fishermen and their mechanised fishing boat on August 10 by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Jai Ram orders probe into Shimla-Kalka highway flyover collapse
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday ordered a probe into the collapse of a flyover portion on Shimla-Kalka highway following heavy rains a day before. About a 50-metre stretch of the newly constructed highway had caved in near Shamlech village, resulting in disruption of traffic movement on the national highway that serves as a primary source of link to Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur districts.
