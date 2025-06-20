DM issues notice to 26 gram pradhans and secretaries

: The district magistrate of Kaushambi, M Madhusudan Hulgi, has issued notices to the gram pradhans and secretaries of 26 gram sabhas after an audit revealed financial irregularities involving lakhs of rupees for the years 2021–22 and 2022–23. They also have the option to appeal to the commissioner within 30 days. If no clarification is given and the money is not repaid, it will be recovered as outstanding land revenue (For representation only)

The audit, conducted by the district audit officer, found that payments were made for development work which had not actually been completed. In one case, ₹21.28 lakh was paid in Kazipur, Junaidpur gram sabha under the Muratganj block, despite incomplete work.

The DM has asked all those involved to provide a written explanation with proof to the district audit officer within two months. They also have the option to appeal to the commissioner within 30 days. If no clarification is given and the money is not repaid, it will be recovered as outstanding land revenue.

District panchayati raj officer Anil Singh confirmed that notices were issued as per the DM’s orders and recovery will be made if proper evidence is not submitted.