‘Do Dhage Sri Ram Ke Liye’ drive in Pune to prepare dress for Ram Lalla

LUCKNOW The “Do Dhage Sri Ram Ke Liye” campaign is set to take place in Pune, where thousands of people will engage in weaving on handlooms to prepare dresses (vastras) for Ram Lalla. Ram Temple (Artists’ impression)

This 13-day campaign, a combined effort by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra and the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust of Pune, will commence on December 10.

According to Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the Trust, the vastra for Ram Lalla will be crafted using golden thread. The Trust has brought handlooms from every state in the country to Pune, along with the necessary threads. People will have the opportunity to actively participate in the weaving process with the guidance of experts.

Govind Dev Giri stated, “The 13-day campaign ‘Do Dhage Shri Ram Ke Liye’ will kick off on December 10 (Sunday) in Pune and will conclude on December 22on Geeta Jayanti.” He also said that the golden thread will be exclusively utilised in the creation of the dress for Ram Lalla during the ‘Do Dhage Shri Ram Ke Liye’ campaign in Pune.